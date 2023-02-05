FOX Sports 

Giants’ Logan Webb admits team was ‘butthurt’ after learning Aaron Judge re-signed with Yankees

 

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb opened up about a bizarre offseason which included a report that Aaron Judge was going to sign with the club following his record-breaking season with the New York Yankees.

Webb was at the Giants’ fanfest on Saturday and was asked about all the drama that played out in December. Judge was reported to be close to signing with the Giants but a day later he had signed a big contract with the Yankees. Carlos Correa was another target for the Giants but the deal broke off over concerns about the shortstop’s medicals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Starting pitcher Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants throws against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sept. 21, 2022, in Denver.
(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“I personally thought we had a pretty good shot, but that’s how things go,” Webb said, via MLB.com. “I think we had an outside chance to start with. I get that…. But there were some times during the offseason where I really did think we were going to get him. It was tough, for sure. I think all of us in that meeting were butthurt a little bit because we all thought we did a pretty good job.”

Correa also had a deal with the New York Mets before he eventually signed a long-term contract with the Minnesota Twins.

BLUE JAYS’ ALEK MANOAH RIPS MLB NETWORK ANALYST WHO BODY-SHAMED HIM: ‘MY JOB ISN’T TO PLEASE YOU’

Giants pitcher Logan Webb walks off the field after being relieved during the San Diego Padres game on Aug. 30 2022, at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
(Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“It was a weird offseason, to be honest,” he added. “I know the guys in the clubhouse were excited about it. Sometimes weird stuff happens. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s really a great guy. I was happy to get to know him a little bit and talk to him a little bit. I’ll probably keep that friendship for a long time. Same with Aaron.”

Webb put together his best year yet in 20222. He was 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA and 163 strikeouts. It was his best statistical season which also earned him National League Cy Young Award votes.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge signs autographs during the Giants game at Oracle Park on April 27, 2019, in San Francisco.
(Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco finished 81-81 in 2022 and in third place in the National League West.

 