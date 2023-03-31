Giants owner John Mara lauds Brian Daboll’s rockstar status but playfully warns of going from ‘Bono to bozo’

New York Giants owner John Mara knows what he has in coach Brian Daboll, but he offered him a playful warning on Wednesday while comparing his rockstar status in the Big Apple to that of U2’s Bono.

Daboll earned the league’s highest honor in his first year as an NFL head coach when he was named Coach of the Year. He managed to take a team in the midst of a rebuild to the playoffs and inspired confidence in fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

And fans in New York can’t seem to get enough of him.

“We kid him, I mean, right now, he’s Bono walking around New York City,” Mara told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “But I’ve told him, I’ve said, ‘In this business, it doesn’t take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don’t get your head too big right now.’

“But, no, he has been great,” Mara added with a laugh. “I mean he likes to go the [New York] Rangers games at the Garden and they put his picture up [on the Jumbotron] and he gets these standing ovations week after week. So it’s a pretty cool thing to see.”

The Giants’ first order of business heading into the offseason was to lock down Jones’ new contract after an impressive season under Daboll, signing the 2016 first-round draft pick to a massive four-year, $160 million deal earlier this month .

The Giants are hoping to build upon their 9-7-1 record, which marked the first time they finished above .500 since 2016, but Daboll knows nothing is ever guaranteed.

“Just because you won one year doesn’t guarantee you anything the next year relative to what players you have, what players you don’t have,” Daboll said in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.