Giants pitcher Logan Webb reveals he was hungover during MLB All-Star Game: ‘Don’t throw up’

One MLB All-Star took the festivities a little too far in Arlington, Texas, earlier this season.

San Francisco Giants veteran starter Logan Webb is about as reliable as they come, but he admitted that he was hungover during his appearance in the MLB All-Star Games, where he ended up blowing a 3-0 lead for the National League.

Webb revealed this truth on the “Rose Rotation” podcast, saying that a post-Home Run Derby party with an open bar is where he went a bit too hard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It was probably one of the more hungover days I’ve been, the day of the All-Star Game,” Webb said. “I take responsibility for that. I was having a blast. It was a cool experience. I’m watching the Derby. They had a postgame players’ celebration, like a party for the players and their families.

“It was in the middle of the Cowboys stadium, Lil’ Jon was DJing. It’s free alcohol. I just enjoyed it. I didn’t enjoy when my wife woke me up at seven in the morning and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got to get my makeup done right now,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, this going to be a long day.’ And it was a long day.”

Of course, the All-Star Game was not immediately after Webb woke up, but the hangover remedies he tried did not seem to work.

MLB HOME RUN DERBY NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGER’S PERFORMANCE FACES CRITICISM ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Fast-forward to the third inning, and Webb is warming up to enter the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.

“I was nervous, I was excited, I had a lot of Red Bulls, I got Tylenol because I’m trying to get the hangover out of me,” he said. “I think I wasted all my good pitches in the bullpen. It was all I had, and I wasted all of them.”

Then, when Webb’s name was called to enter the game, he was only thinking one thing.

“’Don’t throw up, don’t throw up, don’t throw up, don’t throw up,’” Webb kept telling himself. “And it’s a long jog. I think my first pitch almost didn’t make it to [Dodgers catcher] Will Smith.”

As Webb’s frame began, Texas Rangers star Marcus Semien singled and Cleveland Guardians stud Steven Kwan worked a walk to put two runners on right away. Webb would finally get an out when Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson grounded out, but that put runners on second and third with one out and New York Yankees phenom Juan Soto coming to the plate.

Soto laced a two-RBI double, and the Guardians’ David Fry tied the game with an RBI single to bring Soto home.

“I get out of the game, and I felt so bad,” Webb said. “That was like 7 million people watching. I said, ‘This team is going to hate me.’ And I’m walking in the dugout, and I’m going, ‘My bad, guys, my bad, guys.’ And every superstar you can think of that was on the National team is like, ‘Dude, wo gives a f—?’ Every was like, ‘Who cares, who f—ing cares, who gives a f—, who cares?’ That’s all I heard walking down, and I’m like, ‘Alright, that makes me feel better about myself.’”

While Webb’s teammates-for-a-game did not mind him blowing the lead, he definitely wanted to play better in front of all the baseball fans. He also noted that Shohei Ohtani likely would have won MVP after launching a homer in his first plate appearance, and the Los Angeles Dodgers star is a fan favorite.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Webb, in the middle of his sixth season for the Giants, was playing in his first All-Star Game. He currently leads the National League in innings pitched (189.2) with a 3.46 ERA.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.