Giants quarterback’s dad appears upset with play call against Cowboys

The New York Giants did not have anything go their way on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys as the team fell to their NFC East rivals, 49-17.

Frustrations boiled over in the stands as well as on the sidelines.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tommy DeVito’s father, Tom, was among those upset with how things were going. DeVito was thrust into the starting role as the Giants dealt with injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

In the second quarter, the Giants were trying to extend their drive on the Cowboys’ 4-yard line. The Giants handed the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley, and the Dallas defense stopped him. The cameras panned to DeVito’s father, who appeared upset with the play call.

“That’s your 4th-and-3 play,” he was seen mouthing.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

At that point, the Cowboys only led 7-0. It was just the start of what would turn out to be a terrible evening for the Giants. Dallas dumped 42 points on the Giants from there. New York managed to put 17 on the board, but it was not even close to enough.

RAIDERS DOWN JETS BEHIND KEY INTERCEPTION TO PICK UP BACK-TO-BACK WINS

DeVito finished 14-of-27 with 86 passing yards. He had two touchdown passes and an interception. He was sacked five times.

“It’s tough. You put a lot into the week,” DeVito said after the game. “You put a lot into the preparation – practices, meetings. … Obviously, this is not the outcome we wanted. Something has got to change. We’ve just got to be better.”

DeVito said he understood some of the frustration coming from the bench. The broadcast also showed Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton’s frustrations bubbling up on the sideline.

“As a competitor, everyone wants the ball, right? I think that’s where I get put into a different situation because the quarterback touches the ball every play,” DeVito said. “If I was another position, I would be the same way. I want the ball every play.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Sometimes it comes your way. Sometimes it doesn’t. That’s just a part of playing offense. As far as being a competitor, I understand it. We’ll find a way to get our playmakers the ball.”