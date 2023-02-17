Giants re-sign surprise wide receiver from 2022 season

Isaiah Hodgins became a fan favorite when he burst onto the scene in 2022 for the New York Giants, and it appears as though the team is rewarding him for his success.

Hodgins is signing a new contract with the Giants, according to multiple reports, keeping him in East Rutherford next season. The deal is reportedly worth $870,000 for one year.

Hodgins all but confirmed it on Twitter, saying, “WE BACK” with the Statue of Liberty emoji in his caption followed by a video of his highlights from 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hodgins was a sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon State by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, but he only saw time in one regular-season game over his first two years in the NFL.

However, Giants head coach Brian Daboll knew the talent he might possess, and after some wide receiver injuries to his own team in Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson, Hodgins was signed off the Bills’ practice squad and given the opportunity to make an impact with the Giants.

GIANTS’ BRIAN DABOLL WINS NFL COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

He did just that, totaling 351 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games for New York. By the end of the season, quarterback Daniel Jones was utilizing Hodgins, especially in red zone scenarios.

That trickled into the postseason as well. The playoffs are where players set themselves apart from those who can’t handle the bright lights in these one-and-done games.

It was Hodgins’ first experience in the playoffs, and it came on the road twice in Minnesota and Philadelphia.

EAGLES’ JAMES BRADBERRY BACKS EX-TEAMMATE DANIEL JONES AS GIANTS WEIGH CONTRACT EXTENSION: ‘I HOPE HE GETS IT’

But he showed the Giants the same thing he’s done all season: get open and catch the ball when thrown to him. That’s the job description of the wide receiver, but it’s harder than it looks.

Hodgins broke out with 105 yards on eight catches and a touchdown for the Giants in the 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He didn’t fare as well against the Eagles (one catch, three yards), but New York saw all they needed to bring him back next season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants are in need of playmakers on the outside, and while Jones and Saquon Barkley are priorities to re-sign this offseason, Hodgins back in the mix gives him a chance to pick up where he left off last season.