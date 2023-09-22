Giants’ Saquon Barkley says he’s dealing with high ankle sprain: report

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is dealing with a high ankle sprain, he told Prime Video’s Taylor Rooks.

Barkley, who won’t be suiting up for “Thursday Night Football” against the San Francisco 49ers, was initially believed to be dealing with a normal ankle sprain.

However, Rooks reported prior to the game he is dealing with a high ankle sprain instead, which usually requires more time to heal.

Rooks adds that Barkley’s sprain is “not as severe as it could’ve been.” The reason he’s sitting out, he said, is a pain tolerance issue after being injured four days ago against the Arizona Cardinals on the Giants’ game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

“He did say the good news is their next game is on a Monday night, which gives him 11 more days to recover,” Rooks added. “He’s not making any guarantees, but he’s happy it gives him more time to be the Saquon the team needs and that he always aims to be.”

Barkley sounds confident he won’t be out as long as the injury usually requires. However, Giants fans likely cringe at hearing the diagnosis from Barkley because they’ve seen how he played through the same injury two seasons ago.

Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain to his right ankle against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2021 season, and this is the same ankle he injured in Arizona this week. The All-Pro back missed four games and had the team’s bye week to rehab the ankle and eventually returned in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Barkley never returned to his old self. He had over 60 yards rushing in just two of his remaining eight games of that year. He broke 100 yards in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears on the road.

Barkley never made excuses but admitted he was playing through some pain. It wasn’t until last season, thanks to a full recovery, that Barkley looked like his Rookie of the Year self.

Barkley played a crucial role in the Giants’ 31-28 victory over the Cardinals, rushing for 63 yards on 17 carries, while hauling in six receptions for 29 yards. He scored once on the ground and through the air in the second half.