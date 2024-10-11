Giants star rookie Malik Nabers ruled out for second straight game with concussion

The New York Giants will be missing their top wide receiver, Malik Nabers, for the second straight week.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday that Nabers will miss the Giants’ next matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend with a concussion.

Nabers left late in the Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sept. 26 and has been in the concussion protocol ever since.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Giants selected Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft, and he has been everything they had dreamed of and more.

Through four games, Nabers has proven he can be the true No. 1 wide receiver the Giants’ offense has lacked since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr.

Nabers has 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns on the season, and the Giants will sorely miss his presence Sunday.

GIANTS STAR CALLS OUT NFL OVER APPARENT DOUBLE STANDARD ON VIOLENT GESTURE PENALTIES: ‘COOL WHEN THEY DO IT’

The Giants managed to pull off an upset over the Seattle Seahawks last week without Nabers and running back Devin Singletary, who missed the game with a groin injury.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton stepped up in Nabers’ absence, catching 8 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the win.

While Slayton stepped up for Nabers, rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. filled in for Singletary in a big way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy ran the ball 18 times for 129 yards, making the most of his first career NFL start. While Nabers is already ruled out for Sunday, Singletary is making progress toward being able to play.

The Giants are 2-3 and looking for their second straight win. They could get back to .500 for the first time since Week 2 of the 2023 season, when they were 1-1.

The Bengals enter the matchup against the Giants 1-4, coming off a tough overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.