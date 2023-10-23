Giants stop Commanders’ last-minute red-zone trip to hold on for victory

Tyrod Taylor threw two second-quarter touchdown passes and the Dexter Lawrence-led Giants defense had six sacks and made a last-minute stand to help New York snap a four-game skid with a 14-7 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Taylor, starting for the second straight week with Daniel Jones sidelined with a neck injury, hit Darren Waller on a 15-yarder and added a 32-yard pass play to Saquon Barkley as New York (2-5) scored its first offensive first-half touchdowns of the season. He finished 18 of 29 for 279 yards.

Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a four-yard run for Washington (3-4) early in the third quarter after Giants veteran Sterling Shepard muffed a punt and the Commanders, who were limited to 46 yards in the first half, recovered at the 21.

The Giants had to make one more stand after Saquon Barkley lost a fumble inside the Washington 5 and the Commanders recovered. Sam Howell (22 of 42 for 249 yards) led Washington to a 1st-and-10 at the New York 12. On 4th-and-5 from the 7-yard line, his pass was a little behind Jahan Dotson, and the receiver could not make the catch.

The game ended when a Washington player was hurt on a third-down kneel-down by Taylor. Since the Commanders had no more timeouts, the clock ran out.

Each team blew a field goal chance. Graham Gano missed a 42-yarder for New York in the first quarter while Washington’s Joey Slye had a 27-yarder blocked by Leonard Williams early in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence had two sacks for New York and Kayvon Thibodeaux added 1 1/2. Chase Young had two sacks for the Commanders.

The Giants offense ended a 205-minute scoreless streak over three-plus games – more than 14 2/3 quarters – with the third-down strike to Waller 42 seconds into the second quarter. It came after Washington coach Ron Rivera elected to enforce a holding penalty after the Giants were stopped on third down at the 2-yard line. The second TD came on a 32-yard catch-and-run by Barkley after he eluded a tackle by linebacker Jamin Davis after catching a short pass. It came two plays after rookie Deonte Banks intercepted Howell at the Giants’ 31.

AS THE O-LINE TURNS

With right tackle Evan Neal joining left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz among the injured, the Giants changed the starting lineup for the sixth time in seven games.

The new line was Justin Pugh at left tackle, Marcus McKethan at left guard, Ben Bredeson at center, Mark Glowinski at right guard and Tyre Phillips at right tackle.

INJURIES

Commanders: MLB Cody Barton left the game in the first half with an ankle injury. LG Saahdiq Charles went out with a calf injury late in the third quarter.

Giants: RB/R Eric Gray (calf) and RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) left in the first half after being hurt on special teams plays.

UP NEXT

Commanders: Return to FedExField for their second game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles

Giants: Play the New York Jets in the game for the bragging rights at MetLife Stadium