Giants taking Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders in NFL Draft sends social media into frenzy: ‘Laughably sad’

The New York Giants jumped back into the first round to grab their quarterback of the future, and social media is split on how to view the selection.

Instead of taking Colorado Buffaloes star and Heisman Trophy finalist Shedeur Sanders, the Giants traded with the Houston Texans to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall.

Now, Dart was always considered to be someone who could go ahead of Sanders. But when the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team in desperate need of a quarterback, took Derrick Harmon out of Oregon at No. 21, no one knew where either of these two prospects were going to land.

But the Giants traded their number 34 and 99 picks in this year’s draft, as well as a 2026 third-round pick to get back into the first round and take the dual-threat quarterback from the Rebels.

One of the immediate reactions on social media was the comparison to Daniel Jones, who was released by New York this past season to end a rollercoaster tenure.

“Giants trading up to draft a QB and it’s Jaxson Dart is so unbelievably funny,” one X user said. “That’s so Giants.”

Skip Bayless, the sports talk personality, also ripped the pick.

“Shedeur Sanders is so much better than Jaxson Dart,” he tweeted in all caps. “This is just laughably sad.”

But there was also those like ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III who tried to look at it from both points of view.

“You don’t have to hate Jaxson Dart to support Shedeur Sanders,” he tweeted.

Jon Gruden, the longtime NFL head coach who now covers the sport for Barstool Sports, also showed his love for Dart’s toughness.

“New York Giants fans…you are getting one tough SOB!” he said over a video of the two of them breaking down some film from Ole Miss’s season. “Congratulations to Jaxson Dart!”

The memes, of course, began to stroll in, but this side by side of the moment the Giants selected Dart says it all about two separate NFL Draft journeys for two quarterbacks.

Sanders wasn’t selected with the remaining picks in the first round, meaning he has to wait until 7 p.m. on Friday to see where he might be heading in the second or third round.

Speaking with the media after being selected, Dart said that he has been in contact with Giants head coach Brian Daboll throughout this draft process. However, those texts started dying off two weeks ago.

In the end, Daboll is his head coach.

“This is where my journey starts,” he told reporters, via ESPN. “I’m sitting in a room with a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.”

That quarterback is Russell Wilson, who signed on as a free agent with New York and is projected to start Week 1 for New York. Jameis Winston, another veteran signal caller, is also on the depth chart, which gives Dart multiple brains to pick apart in the quarterbacks room.

