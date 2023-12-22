Giants’ Tommy DeVito says his high school rivalry was the most hostile environment he’s ever played in

Tommy DeVito will be playing in his first game in the City of Brotherly Love Christmas Day, which is never an easy matchup for anyone, let alone an undrafted rookie.

DeVito took over as the New York Giants’ quarterback after injuries to both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, and he’s been more than serviceable.

Since taking over for Jones, DeVito has completed 66.0% of his passes for 1,033 yards, eight touchdowns and three picks. He is 3-2 as a starter, but the G-Men lost the game in which DeVito replaced Jones midgame after Jones tore an ACL.

DeVito has also become a local hero, embracing his Italian heritage and earning the nickname “Tommy Cutlets,” thanks to his mother’s cooking. DeVito still lives in his childhood home in Cedar Grove, N.J., and he says he has a 12-minute drive to MetLife Stadium

The 25-year-old played at both Syracuse and Illinois, not exactly college football powerhouses. So, he’s likely in for a rude awakening against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be a tough atmosphere, but he says Eagles fans will have a bit of a challenge on their hands trying to rattle him.

DeVito starred at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J., whose biggest rival is Bergen Catholic. Both schools are athletic powerhouses in New Jersey and have produced several NFL players and other professional athletes.

When asked the most hostile environment he’s ever played in, DeVito mentioned that rivalry.

“Ever seen one of those? Fifteen thousand in the crowd. Don’t go well for your family at all,” DeVito said Wednesday.

DeVito has since played in front of crowds over five times that size. But, apparently, even the Giants’ overtime win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football didn’t compare.

Bosco is 38-28-2 in the all-time series in football against Bergen Catholic, and the teams met several times in the Meadowlands for state championships.

DeVito is focusing on trying to snap the Giants’ four-game losing streak to Philly. The Eagles have won 21 of their last 26 games against Big Blue.

