Giants’ Tommy DeVito’s agent goes viral ahead of Packers matchup

The New York Giants looked to pick up their third straight win with Tommy DeVito at quarterback and as the team prepared for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, the New Jersey native’s agent went viral.

The ESPN broadcast showed Sean Stellato on the phone with DeVito standing next to him. Stellato was wearing a black pinstripe suit with a black hat. He also had a gold bracelet on his wrist.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Given DeVito’s New Jersey roots and his Italian-American heritage, the jokes rolled in on X.

“Tommy DeVito’s agent looks exactly how I’d expect Tommy DeVito’s agent to look like,” Giants Daily wrote on X.

CJ Fogler wrote: “Tommy DeVito’s agent is absolutely perfect.”

FROM OUTKICK: THE 10-3 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES MAY JUST BE A ‘BAD FOOTBALL TEAM’

“You couldn’t have cast Tommy DeVito’s agent any better,” Talkin’ Giants added.

WFAN executive producer Tommy Lugauer made a “Sopranos” reference.

“Tommy Devito’s agent dressing like Uncle Junior from the Sopranos is my favorite thing ever,” he wrote.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

DeVito’s family was out in full force at MetLife Stadium as they cooked up chicken cutlets for fans in the parking lot.

KADARIUS TONEY VIDEO SPARKS NEW DEBATE OVER WHETHER CHIEFS WIDE RECEIVER CHECKED IN WITH REF BEFORE PENALTY

“I just want them to see that he’s a leader,” DeVito’s father, Tom, told the New York Post of the fans tuning into “Monday Night Football” to watch the game. “I want them to see that he can be counted upon. And that’s the most important part about playing quarterback, is the leadership role.

In five appearances this season, DeVito has 697 passing yards and seven touchdown passes this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A win keeps the Giants in the playoff hunt.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.