Giants’ Tommy Sweeney ‘stable’ after collapsing due to ‘medical event’ on practice field, team says

The New York Giants experienced a scary moment during Wednesday’s practice when tight end Tommy Sweeney collapsed halfway through the session.

Doctors and coaches came over to check on the Giants tight end, before he was eventually carted off the practice field. The Giants later said the 28-year-old was in “stable” condition.

Team officials characterized the incident as a “medical event,” saying Sweeney was “under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said seeing Sweeney down and needing medical attention “was extremely scary.”

“You never want to see that on the field,” Jones said.

JETS’ AARON RODGERS EXPECTED TO PLAY IN FINAL PRESEASON GAME VS. GIANTS: REPORTS

Sweeney was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round in 2019.

He suffered a foot injury in July 2020 and was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list in October 2020 before he eventually returned to the PUP list following a myocarditis diagnosis.

Sweeney was cleared to resume playing the following offseason and appeared in 18 games, including three starts, with the Bills over 2021 and 2022 before signing with the Giants in free agency in March.

In New York, he’s been reunited with Giants coach Brian Daboll. Daboll was the Bills offensive coordinator before he took over the Giants head coaching duties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not immediately clear whether there’s a connection between Sweeney’s health history and Wednesday’s episode.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.