Giants trade Leonard Williams to Seahawks following brutal loss to Jets: reports

Coming off a brutal loss on Sunday that pushed them to 2-6, the New York Giants traded away Pro Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports.

The Giants will be receiving a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Seahawks for Williams, reports say. New York will also be paying Williams most of the remaining $10 million that remains on his deal for this season.

The Giants came into the season riding high after not only qualifying for the postseason last year, but winning a game to be among the final eight teams in the playoffs.

But, while there was hope for head coach Brian Daboll to build off his first season with Big Blue, they are last in the NFC East following a disappointing overtime loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Williams had an expiring contract after this season, and with the Giants clearly showing they are sellers now, he was the first big fish to be traded away to create some financial flexibility. Williams was in the final year of a three-year pact worth $63 million that he signed when Dave Gettleman was the team’s general manager, before Joe Schoen came aboard in 2022.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are getting a veteran tackle that will certainly help their rush defense, which has already been great to start the year. They are ranked eighth in the NFL with 96.9 yards allowed per game in that department, with players like Dre’Mont Jones and Jarren Reed performing well.

After losing edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the season due to a pectoral injury and lacking depth on the defensive line, making a move for Williams while sitting atop the NFC West at 5-2 makes a ton of sense for Seattle.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll is also well aware of what Williams brings to the table after the Seahawks faced the Giants on the road in Week 4. The Seahawks came away with a victory in primetime, and Carroll made a note after the game that the Giants had one of the best interior defensive lines out of any team they had faced in the first four weeks.

Williams isn’t new to trades, either, as the Giants dealt for him from the Jets during the 2019 season. He spent the last four seasons with New York, but will now head west to join a playoff-hungry Seahawks squad.

Williams, a Bakersfield, California, native, has totaled 21 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks thus far this season, with one tackle for loss and five quarterback hits.

For his career, Williams has tallied 39.5 sacks, 470 tackles and 59 for loss in his 132 regular-season contests.

The Giants may not be done moving some assets before the deadline, either, with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and wide receiver Parris Campbell among potential trade candidates. However, while Saquon Barkley is only on a one-year deal, the Giants have said there is no intention of trading their star running back.