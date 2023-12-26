Giants’ Tyrod Taylor, Brian Daboll upset with no-call on final play as Philly hangs on for win

The Philadelphia Eagles held off a surging New York Giants team on Monday night and won the game, 33-25. But it didn’t come without complaints from Brian Daboll and Tyrod Taylor on the final drive.

Taylor needed 26 yards to give New York a chance at tying up the game. But his last-second pass to the back of the end zone was intercepted by Kelee Ringo to end the game. It appeared the pass was intended for Saquon Barkley, but Ringo stepped in front and got the interception.

The veteran quarterback and Daboll were in the end zone complaining about no penalties in the end zone on the play. Barkley appeared to be tackled by Reed Blankenship as the ball was arriving. There were about three Eagles defenders around the intended target.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale met with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni in the middle of the field as Daboll sought an explanation.

NFL fans watching the game were perturbed over the no-call.

“OH, I see what Brian Daboll was mad about. And he’s right,” ESPN New York radio producer Ray Santiago wrote on X.

“Never getting the PI call on a play like this but Blankenship shoved a Giant into New Jersey,” Las Vegas broadcaster Jeff Parles wrote.

“The Carton Show” associate producer Scott Messina added, “Oh and thats totally illegal contact on Saquon in the back. What a ludicrous final 15 seconds.”

Taylor was in the game as the Giants benched Tommy DeVito. The third-string quarterback who was thrust into the starting role was 9 of 16 with 55 passing yards. Taylor came in and threw a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton. Barkley also had a rushing touchdown as part of a 22-point second half.

Jalen Hurts scored two touchdowns for the Eagles. He was 24 of 38 with 301 passing yards along with 34 yards on the ground. D’Andre Swift led the way with 92 rushing yards and a touchdown. Swift’s touchdown came in the fourth quarter to go up nine points.

Hurts’ touchdown pass went to DeVonta Smith in the second quarter to go up 17-3. Smith had four catches for 79 yards. A.J. Brown led the way with six catches for 80 yards.

Hurts was also picked off by Adoree Jackson. The cornerback ran the interception back for a touchdown as part of a 15-point third quarter.

Taylor finished the game 7 of 16 with 133 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Barkley rushed for 80 yards, leading the Giants. Slayton had three catches for 90 yards.

The Eagles moved to 11-4 with the win. The Giants fell to 5-10.

