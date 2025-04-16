Giants will not ‘force’ quarterback with No 3 selection amid Shedeur Sanders rumors, GM says

The New York Giants are in search of a franchise quarterback, but that solution may not come in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, but neither was handed long-term contract. Wilson signed for one year and Winston for two.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that with Wilson and Winston, the team is not going to “force” a quarterback selection with the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s NFL Draft.

“With the signing of those two players, I think we put ourselves in a position where I don’t think that’s mandatory or something that we have our feet at the fire and we have to do,” Schoen told reporters on Wednesday about selecting a quarterback in the draft.

“The two guys we signed have played a lot of ball, they’ve got a lot of skins on the wall and I do think we’ve upgraded that room compared to where it was a year ago. Tommy (Devito’s) still in there and he’s won games for us too and he’s still developing. We’re happy with the makeup of the room right now.”

The Tennessee Titans seem enamored with Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and the expectation is that the Titans will select Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.

If the Titans do indeed draft Ward, the Cleveland Browns will have a choice between Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Penn State star Abdul Carter and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

If the Browns don’t select Sanders, and he remains on the board for the Giants, Schoen said the value has to match up for the Giants to take the Colorado quarterback.

“If the value matches up with what we have on a player, there’s an opportunity to take any position. Not gonna force it if it’s not the right value. If the board lines up and we’re on the clock and that’s the position we want to go with, we’ll go with it,” Schoen said.

The Giants have done extensive work on a bunch of quarterbacks, as they are set to host Sanders, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Louisville’s Tyler Shough for private workouts, per FOX Sports.

If they opt not to take Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick, the Giants could still select a quarterback with one of their mid-round picks, notably with the No. 34 overall pick at the top of the second round.

