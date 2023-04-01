Girlfriend of Oregon football player Spencer Webb, who died in July, gives birth to son

Eight months after her boyfriend’s death, Kelly Kay gave birth to a boy and named her son after the boy’s father, Oregon’s Spencer “Spider” Webb.

Webb died in July in a rock climbing accident.

In Kay’s Instagram post debuting their son, day-old Spider Webb was wrapped in an Oregon blanket.

One of Webb’s Oregon jerseys was also in the hospital room.

Kay announced her pregnancy just a month after Webb’s death.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” she wrote in an Instagram caption announcing her pregnancy. “All you ever wanted was to be a father… I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

The tight end was 22 when he died.

Webb played in 11 games for Oregon last season and was expected to be a starting tight end next season. He had 13 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, he had 18 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.