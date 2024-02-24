Golden Richards, Super Bowl champion and former Cowboys star, dead at 73

Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver known for his famous Super Bowl XII catch against the Denver Broncos, died on Friday, his family said. He was 73.

In a Facebook post, Richards’ nephew Lance Richards said the former NFL player died of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray, Utah.

“My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning,” Lance Richards wrote. “I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul, and I’m so happy he’s not suffering anymore.”

The Cowboys selected Richards in the second round of the 1973 NFL Draft out of BYU. He played in 12 games during his rookie season but became a starter by his sophomore year in 1974.

Richards played more than five seasons with the Cowboys before he eventually lost his starting job in the middle of the 1978 season. Dallas traded him to the Chicago Bears, where he would play in 20 games between the 1978 and 1979 seasons.

He signed with the Denver Broncos in 1980 but never saw the field with them as he suffered a season-ending injury. He retired shortly afterward.

Richards is most famous for his catch against the Broncos in Super Bowl XII. He caught a 29-yard pass from Robert Newhouse for the game-sealing touchdown.

In his post-playing career, Richards battled health problems. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011. His brother, Doug, said Golden broke his hip in 2022 and needed four surgeries.

“He has left us and gone to a better place,” Doug Richards said. “He fought pretty good there to the end, until it was his time.”

Golden Richards finished his career as a one-time Super Bowl champion. He had 122 catches for 2,136 yards and 17 touchdowns in 86 career games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

