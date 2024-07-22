Golf influencer Paige Spiranac explains decision to join Passes, reveals what subscribers can expect

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac sports more than 4 million followers on Instagram and more than 1.6 million followers on TikTok, where she posts content free for anyone to see.

However, earlier this month, Spiranac’s content is getting more exclusive.

She joined the subscription platform Passes, where she plans to have a more personal relationship with her audience with never-before-seen photos and videos, livestreams and even the chance to chat with her directly.

Spiranac revealed to Fox News Digital in a recent interview why she chose Passes over other popular subscription-based services like OnlyFans and the like.

“So, I had a subscription site before, and I was looking for more. I was doing a lot of the back end work, and we were building it as we were going, and I just felt like it could have been much better from a user experience,” Spiranac said. “I was looking around at a bunch of different sites and as soon as I found Passes, I was like, yes, this is everything that I’ve wanted and so much more.”

Spiranac was interested in having more engagement with subscribers, which other services did not offer to her liking. Among the ideas Spiranac had was to vlog from the golf course where a subscriber could “follow” her for nine holes, and they could potentially even chat with each other.

“There was just so much that I could do that I knew immediately that this was the right place for me. The entire team over at Passes, they think so big and any time I come to them with a crazy idea, they’re like, ‘Yeah, I think we could do that.’”

Spiranac has put together everything from golf instructional videos to other fun golf clips in addition to some of the challenges she has taken on.

“I have done a hot dog eating contest where I try to see how many hot dogs I can eat in 10 minutes – and that was a hit,” she said. “And now, people are requesting different types of food challenges.”

For fans who are interested in taking their fandom to the next level, Spiranac’s Passes site offers three tiers of subscription services.

The Par Tier is $10 a month, which includes access to anything she posts on her feed and some direct messages. The Birdie Tier is $25 a month, which offers access to more, including livestreams. Then, the Eagle Tier is $100, which includes the feed content, live streams and the ability to direct message her fives times.

In the end, Spiranac just hopes to make her content fun and affordable for everyone.

“I want to create a bunch of different tiers for everyone depending on kind of what they were looking for, and also to make it affordable for everyone.”

