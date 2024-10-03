Golf legend John Daly reveals Florida home destroyed in Helene: ‘The memories is what you miss’

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction across the southern U.S. affected thousands of people, including golf legend John Daly.

Daly said Wednesday he lost his Clearwater, Florida, home in the “devastating” storm.

“I’m just glad everyone is healthy, that’s the main thing,” he told the PGA Tour’s website. “You live in Florida, you have to understand that’s going to happen, but not like this. I didn’t think it would be this bad.”

He added that nearly a half-dozen other homes belonging to his friends and family were also destroyed in the storm.

“I more think it’s the memories that Mom, Chrissy and Matty over the years have in that house. The memories is what you miss when you lose something like that,” Daly said.

Daly is set to participate in a PGA Tour Champions event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Helene slammed Florida as a Category 4 in one of the worst hurricanes to hit the region in modern history. The storm moved north into the mainland United States, causing historic flooding in parts of Georgia and North Carolina.

More than 190 people were killed across six states – Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. The number is expected to rise.

