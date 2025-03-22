Golfer Adam Hadwin slams club in frustration, accidentally sets off sprinkler in hilarious moment

Golfer Adam Hadwin took his frustration out on the golf course on Friday during the second round of the Valspar Championship, but the course fought back.

On the par four tenth, Hadwin had his third shot from 44 yards out in the rough. The 37-year-old Canadian hit his shot into the greenside bunker short of the green and was not pleased.

Hadwin slammed his club into the ground with two hands, but upon contact he heard the thump of a sprinkler head instead of grass, and the Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course made its presence known.

The sprinkler proceeded to spray water as Hadwin stood by helplessly. He tried to step on the sprinkler to deactivate it and eventually resorted to just squatting by it while he waited for help to turn it off.

After the sprinkler was turned off, Hadwin ended up two-putting for a double bogey after he escaped the bunker.

Hadwin ended his second round with a 76, five-over par on the day and missed the cut by three shots.

Hadwin’s outburst was one of a few that have occurred in the Valspar Championship thus far.

Sahith Theegala was disgusted with his tee shot on the par-three fourth hole during play on Friday.

Theegala’s club fell out of his hand during his backswing. As the ball was tailing right and far away from Theegala’s intended target, Theegala picked his iron back up and tomahawked it into the ground before his ball landed.

On Thursday, Patton Kizzire took out his frustrations on the green. Kizzire missed a short putt, and as he walked towards his ball he punted his putter. The club, after a few seconds of hang time, landed far from Kizzire on the green.

Kizzire then went and grabbed a wedge out of his bag to tap in his putt.

One player who has not been frustrated with his play is An Byeong-hun, who as of this writing, is 7-under par and in the solo lead during the third round of the Valspar Championship.

