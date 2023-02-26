Golfer Akshay Bhatia strips down on two shots while in mud at Honda Classic

Maybe after a couple beers, the casual golfer may go shirtless for a shot to bring in some laughs, but now we’ve seen it on the PGA Tour.

After sending a shot into the deep mud, Akshay Bhatia still had to get up and down at the “Bear Trap.”

Knowing the shot would cause a huge splatter, Bhatia took off his shoes and socks, rolled up his pants and even took off his shirt.

His huge hack hardly moved the ball a couple feet, so he had to use one more stroke to finally get on the green.

That was the second time he went shirtless for a shot.

Earlier in the round, he took off his shirt for a shot, and his girlfriend had to supply him with extra clothes.

“It was an interesting one, to say the least,” Bhatia said after the round.

Bhatia finished with a 4-over 76 to fall back to even on the tournament. Chris Kirk leads the way at -13 after shooting a 68 Saturday.