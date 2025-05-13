Golfer Hunter Mahan suggests PGA Championship course shares similarities with the Kardashians

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Mahan recorded his best finish at the PGA Championship in 2014, finishing in a tie for seventh place that year.

Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host pro golfers for this year’s PGA Championship.

The opening round tees off Thursday, but Mahan is already sharing an interesting observation about this year’s golf course.

While the 42-year-old was pleased with the course’s overall condition leading into the second major of the 2025 season, he also thought it needed more, referencing a famous A-list family in his argument about the course’s shortcomings.

“I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian,” Mahan told The Athletic. “It’s very modern, beautiful and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character.”

Elsewhere, Dean Burmester also weighed in on Quail Hollow, describing the course as a “monster” and admitting he had only experienced the course through pixels.

“I haven’t seen it, but I’ve played it on PlayStation quite a few times. It’s a monster, right?” Burmester noted.

Burmester ended the 2024 PGA Championship in a six-way tie with Rory McIlroy and others for 12th place. McIlroy won the Masters last month to earn his first career jacket.

While the PGA Championship changes courses each year, many golfers on the PGA Tour likely have some familiarity with Quail Hollow. The venue last hosted the PGA Championship in 2017. It also hosted the Wells Fargo Championship numerous times and was also the site of the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Xander Schauffele won last year’s PGA Championship, which took place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fox News Digital reached out to a rep for the Kardashians for a response to Mahan’s comments.

