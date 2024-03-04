Golfer Thomas Detry needs six strokes to sink putt in disastrous Cognizant Classic second round

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Every golfer has been where Thomas Detry was on Friday afternoon at PGA National during the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Detry was trying to wrap up a par-4 sixth and had a decent birdie attempt. The shot came up short. When he putted for par, he hit it a little to the left. Frustrations got the better of him as his next attempt hit the side of the cup and bounced out. It took Detry six strokes to finish the hole.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was four over par before he got the ball in the hole. The quadruple bogey contributed to an 80 on the day. He missed the cut by 13 shots.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

The 31-year-old Belgian golfer plays on the PGA Tour and the European Tour. He had picked up a victory on the Challenge Tour and the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf with Thomas Pieters before he moved up the ranks. He narrowly lost the 2021 Scottish Open in a playoff.

JAKE KNAPP’S GIRLFRIEND WATCHES GOLFER’S ‘DRAMATIC’ FINAL PUTT TO WRAP 1ST PGA TOUR WIN

Bud Cauley was the leader after the round. He was 6-under 65 on Friday and had a one-stroke lead on Austin Eckroat and Garrick Higgo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By the time Saturday’s third round finished up, Eckroat, Shane Lowry and David Skinns were each 13-under 200 for the tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.