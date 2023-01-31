Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, shares prayer as team readies for Super Bowl LVII

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Miss Kansas 2021, posted a prayer on social media as she celebrated the team’s AFC Championship and upcoming Super Bowl appearance.

The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thriller to get back to the Super Bowl. It will be Kansas City’s third appearance in the game in the last four years.

Patrick Mahomes will look to win his second Super Bowl title after falling to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

After celebrating in the confetti at Arrowhead Stadium, Hunt posted a Psalm to her Twitter account.

“Bold prayers honor God & God honors bold prayers,” her tweet read Monday.

The Psalm read, “I called to the Lord in distress: the Lord answered me and put me in a spacious place. The Lord is for me: I will not be afraid. What can a mere mortal do t me? The Lord is my helper: therefore I will look in triumph on those who hate me.”

Hunt will now be on the sideline for Super Bowl LVII cheering the Chiefs on as they get set to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will be broadcast on FOX.