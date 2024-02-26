Grand Canyon baseball player gets ejected following game-tying grand slam after bat flip

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Grand Canyon Lopes left fielder Tyler Wilson hit a clutch home run against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday but was not able to stick around to see the final result.

Wilson hit a game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning. As he trotted down to first base, he threw his bat high in the air. However, Wilson was ejected from the game over the bat flip.

Grand Canyon put five runs across the plate in the inning to tie the game at eight apiece. The Cornhuskers broke the stalemate in the top of the eighth and eventually won the game 10-8.

“The thing that we didn’t like was after (the grand slam) tied it, we worked really hard and took great swings to tie the game,” Grand Canyon head coach Gregg Wallis said after the game, via the school’s website.

“Then it felt like everyone was trying to do it with one swing instead of staying with the approach that got us back in the game. We’ll fix that.”

Nebraska took three of four from Grand Canyon in its series, which started Thursday. The Lopes beat Ohio State on Tuesday and, before that, won each game of the MLB Desert Invitational.

Grand Canyon moved to 5-3 to start the year.

The Antelopes’ next series begins on Friday against UTSA.

