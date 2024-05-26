Grayson Murray’s parents confirm he ‘took his own life’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The sports world was shaken up on Saturday when PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray died at the age of 30.

The two-time PGA Tour winner had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, two holes shy of completing his second round, citing an illness – he had been five-over on the day and three-straight bogeys, and +3 in the tournament.

Murray’s parents, in breaking their silence on Sunday, confirmed that Murray died of suicide.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare,” they said in a statement.

“We have so many questions that have no answers. But one,” they continued. “Was Grayson loved? Yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.”

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he spoke to Murray’s parents earlier Saturday offering his condolences, and they both agreed that tournament play should continue.

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes,” Monahan wrote in a statement.

He had two wins in his career on tour, including this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii in a playoff against Keegan Bradley and An Byeong-hun. His first came at the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Murray had battled depression and anxiety earlier in his life, and also sought treatment for alcohol abuse – in January, he said he had been sober for several months.

He made the cut in both major championships this year, finishing last week’s PGA Championship T43.

He also finished T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month.

