Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reflects on suspension as season debut looms, says actions will convince doubters

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has yet to take the court this season.

The two-time All-Star continues to serve a lengthy suspension for multiple gun flashing incidents that appeared on social media videos.

The first incident happened during a social media livestream March 4. Morant, 24, was inside a Denver nightclub. Shortly after that incident, Morant was suspended eight games and spent time at a counseling center.

Just two weeks later, Morant was seen holding a handgun during a separate livestream video. The NBA launched an investigation and announced a 25-game suspension in June, effective at the start of the 2023-24 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Friday, Morant said being suspended by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the first 25 games of the season has been tough with “some horrible days” as he worked to focus on himself away from basketball.

Morant also knows talking about being a better leader for the Memphis Grizzlies won’t be enough.

DRAYMOND GREEN’S INDEFINITE SUSPENSION GIVES HIM ‘OPPORTUNITY TO CHANGE,’ STEVE KERR SAYS

“I can’t, you know, make nobody believe me outside of my actions,” Morant said Friday. “So, me answering this question with just words probably won’t mean nothing to nobody.”

Morant said basketball has been therapeutic during his life and losing the game to a suspension made things tougher. He credited his family, the Grizzlies and his therapy for helping him.

The guard first told reporters after the Los Angeles Lakers ousted Memphis in six games to start the playoffs in April that he had to make better decisions, knowing off-the-court issues affected the Grizzlies’ season.

Morant was smiling and joking with his teammates at Friday morning’s shootaround.

Under the terms of his suspension, Morant has been allowed to practice and travel with the Grizzlies and take part in morning shootarounds. But he is not permitted in an arena while Memphis plays.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morant said he’s counting down the days until he’s able to make his season debut Tuesday night in New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.