Grizzlies teammates separated from each other after shove during timeout

The Memphis Grizzlies‘ win over the Utah Jazz didn’t come without some fireworks on Tuesday night — on their own bench.

Although it was a 140-103 rout by Memphis, frustrations boiled over to the point where two teammates had to be separated.

Desmond Bane shoved Santi Aldama during a timeout and appeared to yell at him to “get a f—ing stop.”

Aldama was pushed into a chair on the sidelines and stood up quickly to approach Bane, but teammates separated the two before the situation could be escalated.

Perhaps the Grizzlies had some inside tension after losing each of their previous games, but it could be fair to say this scuffle lit a fire underneath the team.

Memphis trailed Utah 61-47 at one point, but then ended the game on a 93-42 run. They outscored the Jazz 76-38 and outrebounded them 33-8 in the second half.

Bane dropped 21 points in the victory, as Memphis now sits in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference.

Aside from the slow start, it was an impressive showing by the Grizzlies, who were without their star player in Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies have floundered since residing near the top of the standings earlier in the season. Once injuries hit — especially Morant’s aliments, currently a hamstring strain — Memphis dropped out of most championship contender conversations.

The Jazz were hot from beyond the arc in the first half, hitting 13 of their first 19 attempts, but once their 3s stopped dropping, they were hapless in effort and production.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

