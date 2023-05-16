Guardians fans get in wild brawl at Progressive Field as team beats Angels

Cleveland Guardians fans got to watch more than just a baseball game on Saturday as fans in the stands at Progressive Field were seen in a melee.

The fight occurred during a game between the Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels.

It is unclear what sparked the brawl. A video posted to social media showed a man in a blue windbreaker jacket holding nachos in a heated conversation with a man sitting below him. The man, in a red shirt and blue cap, got up from his seat and started to talk back.

A woman in a red shirt who was next to the man in the windbreaker started to talk as well. It appeared the woman in the red shirt spit on the man in the red shirt and that was when things really hot heated. The man slapped the woman in the forehead and pushed her over a seat, and the proverbial gloves came off.

The man in the jacket and the man in the red shirt began to go after each other as the bystanders tried to break it up.

No charges were filed in the incident, according to TMZ Sports.

Cleveland won the game on Saturday, 8-6. Steven Kwan and Ahmed Rosario had three hits each in the game. Josh Naylor and Andres Gimenez each hit home runs.

The Guardians scored six runs in the eighth to win the game.