Hailee Steinfeld struggles to say nice things about one of fiancé Josh Allen’s bitter rivals

Hailee Steinfeld complimented the Kansas City Chiefs without complimenting them.

Steinfeld, 28, was asked to say three nice things about the Chiefs, her fiancé Josh Allen’s AFC rival, in a recent interview.

“Anger the Bills Mafia by saying three nice things about their rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs,” actor Michael B. Jordan asked of Steinfeld during a recent episode of “Hot Ones Versus.”

“I can find nice things to say about anybody, even if I don’t like them, even if we don’t like them,” Steinfeld replied.

The Chiefs have eliminated the Buffalo Bills from the playoffs four of the last five seasons. One of those losses was the AFC championship game last season, which the Chiefs won 32-29.

The sting of the playoff losses made it difficult for Steinfeld to come up with kind things to say about the football team, so the Oscar-nominated actress went in a different direction.

“Yellow and red really complement them all pretty well. They are very loud. … It’s great. You want that from a fan base,” Steinfeld said.

“They go hard for their team,” Steinfeld added, providing her third and final nice thing to say.

Steinfeld’s answer made her and Jordan burst out laughing before they moved on.

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged somewhere on the California coastline in November after first being linked in the spring of 2023. The couple has remained relatively private about their relationship, but Steinfeld made a red carpet appearance with Allen at the NFL Honors last month.

While the Bills fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, Allen had the best season of his career. The 28-year-old quarterback was named league MVP after he combined for 41 touchdowns while throwing a career-low six interceptions.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

