Hall of Famer Howie Long reveals 1 surprising team he ‘might go to’ if he were Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is a free agent for the first time in this millennium.

After spending the previous 24 seasons with the New England Patriots, Belichick is looking for another job after parting ways with the team he won six Super Bowls with.

Belichick has had two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, but there are six other teams looking for head coaches.

The 72-year-old reportedly wants an up-and-coming team, and the Falcons do fit the mold, depending on what they do with their quarterback situation (many believe they could acquire Justin Fields from Chicago, who own the rights to select Caleb Williams with the first pick).

Others have speculated that Belichick should take a hard look at the Los Angeles Chargers, considering they have Justin Herbert.

However, there’s one surprising team that Belichick should be eyeing, says Howie Long:

The Washington Commanders.

Washington finished 4-13 this season with Sam Howell under center, but they do have the second pick. Long says it’s easier said than done, but assuming they take the favorite to go second in Drake Maye, Belichick and a top rookie quarterback could do damage.

“I think the quarterback is a key component… I think you gotta get the number one, number two, or number three spot,” Long told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “If I were Bill, if I thought Washington could get a quarterback, I might go to Washington.”

Long also made mention of Belichick’s ties to the area.

“Bill is an Annapolis guy, his dad coached there, he’s an East Coast guy, he likes the water, has a boat with eight rings on it.”

Long also made note of new ownership – Josh Harris purchased the team last year after Dan Snyder’s tenuous reign, and seems to be bringing in a whole batch of his own guys.

“It’s gotta be a fit with an owner. An owner has to say, ‘Take over the organization, win me a championship.’ Washington is desirable, seems like an owner with a level head,” Long added.

At this point, they do seem like a long shot, and signs point to the fact that Atlanta could trade the eighth pick for Fields and bring in Belichick to get out of the “underachieving” category they’ve been stuck in for several years.

But as Long said, Harris could be aggressive and make a huge splash in his first full year as the owner of the franchise.

