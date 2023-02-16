Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera says Edwin Diaz’s ‘Narco’ walk-out song doesn’t compare to his ‘Enter Sandman’

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz walks slowly out of the bullpen when manager Buck Showalter calls on him to close a win, and fans get out of their seats as his theme music starts playing.

“Narco,” a song by Timmy Trumpet and Blasterjaxx, has become a fan favorite in Queens, and the Mets’ opponents know it as a very hard at-bat about to ensue. Diaz has developed into one of the best closers in MLB, totaling 32 in each of the last two seasons.

Many believe that Diaz’s wipeout stuff and signature song makes him just like a closer from their crosstown rival: New York Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.

Rivera, of course, used Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” as his walk-out music during his illustrious career. When asked about the comparison between the songs that have become synonymous with the pitcher that walks out to it, Rivera doesn’t really see one.

“There’s no comparison. There’s no comparison on that,” he told FOX 5 New York’s Jennifer X. Williams. “That song was there for 17 years and many championships. So there’s no comparison.”

While Diaz is one of the best in the game right now, the only unanimous Hall of Famer in Rivera speaks the truth: He doesn’t have the hardware to match up with Rivera.

Rivera was a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees, while appearing in 13 All-Star games and winning World Series MVP and ALCS MVP. And in 141 innings of postseason work, Rivera owns an astonishing 0.70 ERA thanks to his wicked cutter that hitters knew was coming but couldn’t hit anyway.

Diaz certainly has some ways to go before matching Rivera’s accomplishments in the Big Apple.

He has, however, won the Mariano Rivera Award for being the best reliever in the American League when he was with the Seattle Mariners, while also getting the Trevor Hoffman Award in the National League.

Diaz is set to enter Year 5 with the Mets following his trade that involved Robinson Cano as well, and at 28 years old, he likely won’t be reaching 17 years in New York like Rivera did.

But the Mets have the pitching and lineup to get back into the World Series and secure their first win since 1986 this season. Many thought they would do it last year after winning 101 games, but they fell short in the wild-card round against the San Diego Padres in the new best-of-three format at Citi Field.

If Diaz can secure a ring, and continue being the tough closer the Mets expect him to be, perhaps “Narco” may be in the same conversation as “Enter Sandman.”

But he’ll have to win a few more in Rivera’s eyes.