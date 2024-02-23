Hall of Famer Steve McMichael will be discharged from hospital, Walter Payton’s son says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

After a rough week in the hospital, Steve “Mongo” McMichael apparently received good news Wednesday.

One of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be discharged after he was in intensive care last week.

The son of Walter Payton, McMichael’s former Chicago Bears teammate, revealed the news in a post on X.

“Mongo is set to return home tomorrow!” Jarrett Payton wrote. “We appreciate all the prayers and kindly ask for continued thoughts and prayers for Steve and his family.”

McMichael’s publicist, Betsy Shepherd, told The Associated Press the same about McMichael’s status.

McMichael went to the hospital last week with what the family thought was pneumonia. However, it was later revealed he developed MRSA and a urinary tract infection, forcing him to undergo a blood transfusion.

The family said Friday he was responding to antibiotics, was having fluid removed from his lungs and was expected to be released in the coming days.

McMichael, 66, has been battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, since 2021.

He was named to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 along with Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers, Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis and Randy Gradishar. He is scheduled to be inducted in Canton Aug. 3.

McMichael’s wife, Misty, said the former defensive tackle got the call about being named a finalist in August. A family spokesperson said a petition and letter-writing campaign in support of McMichael was launched in 2022.

McMichael spent the majority of his standout career in Chicago and helped lead the franchise to the Super Bowl title during the 1985 season. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to four All-Pro teams. He finished his Bears career with 92½ sacks.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

