Hall of Famer Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael undergoes blood transfusion after developing infections

Steve “Mongo” McMichael underwent a blood transfusion this week after developing MRSA and a urinary tract infection.

One of the newest football Hall of Famers was admitted into intensive care Thursday for the UTI, which the family initially thought was pneumonia.

The family announced his transfusion Saturday.

“We are asking for your prayers to get Steve through this difficult time,” the family said. “Steve and his family and close friends believe in the power of prayer. Thank you for your love and continued support for our Mongo.”

The family said Friday he was responding to antibiotics, was having fluid removed from his lungs and he was expected to be released in the coming days.

McMichael, 66, has been battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, since 2021.

The Chicago Bears legend was named to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, along with Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers, Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis and Randy Gradishar. He is scheduled to be inducted in Canton Aug. 3.

McMichael’s wife, Misty, said the former defensive tackle got the call about being named a finalist in August. A family spokesperson said a petition and letter-writing campaign in support of McMichael was launched in 2022.

He was also hospitalized in August 2023 and admitted to an ICU with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics, the spokesperson said. He was unconscious at the time of his hospitalization. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

McMichael spent the majority of his standout career in Chicago and helped lead the franchise to the Super Bowl title during the 1985 season. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to four All-Pro teams. He finished his Bears career with 92½ sacks.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

