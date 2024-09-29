Harris campaign to troll Trump during Georgia-Alabama game with flyover banner: report

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly arranged for a banner trolling former President Trump to fly over Bryant-Denny Stadium, where he is expected to make an appearance during Saturday’s SEC showdown between No. 2 Georgia and fourth-ranked Alabama.

The Harris campaign plans to launch a new ad during the game that needles Trump on the prospect of a second presidential debate, The Associated Press reported. But according to other reports, she’s also planning a flyover in Tuscaloosa.

A plane with the message “Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate” is expected to fly over the stadium during the primetime matchup, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

The game, a rematch of last season’s Southeastern Conference championship, is one of the must-watch games of the college football season.

Former President Trump has said he will not participate in a third debate after claiming victory in this month’s debate with Harris. He previously debated President Biden before Biden ended his re-election campaign.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” Trump posted on his Truth Social account. “Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate.”

The Democratic National Committee flew four planes carrying banners with anti-Trump messaging over college football games in four major swing states in the upcoming election earlier this month.

Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 in the SEC title game last season. The Bulldogs will have a chance at revenge when the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was in attendance for the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ game against No. 12 Michigan Saturday afternoon.

