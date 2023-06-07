Harrison Butker’s wardrobe makes pro-life statement during Chiefs’ White House visit on Monday

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker went with his teammates to the White House on Monday to honor their Super Bowl LVII victory, and he did so with a pro-life message as part of his wardrobe.

Butker was seen wearing a tie that had “Vulnerari Praesidio”in cursive writing all over it, which is a Latin term that translates to “Protect the most vulnerable.”

Butker’s tie was designed Live Action, a pro-life organization, according to The Daily Signal.

There was also a gold pin of baby’s feet, but these allegedly represented the size of a 10-week-old aborted baby.

With these subtle additions to his outfit, Butker was sending a message to the Biden administration without saying a word.

“I want to give the most vulnerable, the unborn, a voice at a place where every effort has been made to allow and normalize the tragic termination of their lives,” Butker said in a statement to The Daily Signal. “As a father who has experienced three miscarriages, my wife and I understand the hardships that come with losing a child. Every life is precious and should be valued whether outside or inside the womb.”

“President Biden is a professing Catholic who, as the most powerful man in the world, is responsible for leading the most pro-abortion administration in our history that has overseen a horrific death toll of 2,548 children every day lost to abortion,” Live Action founder and president Lila Rose added in a statement, via The Daily Signal.

Butker is a devout Catholic who recently said he believes he is on Earth to become a saint.

“I’m not just making kicks so that I can make money and I can puff myself up as this great person that people want to be like one day,” he said in a February interview with EWTN News In Depth’s Colm Flynn. “I’m making kicks because God wants me to have a platform, at least for right now, to share this message of faith, of growing in virtue, of growing closer to the sacraments and of being a saint.”

Butker played a giant role in the Chiefs winning it all this past season, and it came before the Super Bowl when he was needed to kick the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then, Butker was called on again after his Chiefs got perfect field position late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he chipped a field goal down the middle to win the game, 38-35.

Butker was also on the Chiefs for their Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers, but they were unable to go to the White House that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Butker has been in the NFL since 2017 after the Carolina Panthers took him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft that year out of Georgia Tech. He was later playing for the Chiefs and has not relinquished his spot as the team’s placekicker since then.

He had 164 made field goals on 186 attempts, with his longest coming last year at 62 yards, over 90 regular-season games.