‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ wears Tua Tagovailoa shirt at South Florida club appearance

“Hawk Tuah Girl” is taking it all in, and the sensation has now tapped into the sports world.

Haliey Welch has gone viral in recent weeks with her now-infamous phrase, which was her response when she was asked “what move” in the bedroom makes a guy go “crazy.”

“Awh, you gotta hawk…tuah, spit on that thang – you get me?” she said in Nashville during the weekend of the Country Music Awards.

The clip became an instant hit on TikTok and has since spread everywhere.

At first, Welch, 21, kept a low profile, but she’s now capitalizing on the opportunity.

Over the weekend, she was given her first paid appearance, which took her to South Florida at Daer Dayclub, which wound up being a match made in heaven.

In video obtained by TMZ, Welch was celebrating reaching 1 million followers on Instagram, so the bottle girls came out to party, all while Welch was in a Miami Dolphins shirt.

Fittingly, she wore a Tua Tagovailoa jersey.

TMZ says she received $30,000 to go to the club, and she’s also in talks for a reality TV show.

Welch was also invited on stage in Nashville at a recent Zach Bryan concert, and she also met up with Shaquille O’Neal.

The four-time NBA champion told Welch to keep a “smart team” around her to combat those trying to take advantage of her sudden rise to fame and ignore the hateful comments she’s received on her videos, sources told TMZ Sports.

Welch recently broke her silence about her fame on Barstool Sports’ podcast “Plan Bri Uncut” with Brianna LaPaglia. She dispelled some of the rumors about her, including that she was a teacher and that she got fired over her viral remarks.

Welch also said someone offered $600 for a potential jar with her spit.

