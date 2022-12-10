Hawks All-Star guard Dejounte Murray out multiple weeks with ankle sprain

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will miss at least two weeks due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Thursday.

Murray becomes the latest Hawks player to go down with an injury recently.

Starter De’Andre Hunter has missed four games as he continues to recover from a right hip flexor strain. Meanwhile, forward John Collins suffered a sprained left ankle.

“Obviously, we were trying to figure out a rhythm with Dejounte, and with guys being in and out right now it’s tough,” Hawks guard Trae Young said. “But we’ve just got to fight through this time, and whenever we get everybody back, we’ll be really good.”

Murray was an All-Star last season with the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks acquired him in a trade in the offseason in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and multiple future first-round picks.

Gallinari was later waived by the Spurs and went on to sign with the Celtics.

Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.2% overall and 36.6% on 3-pointers.

The Hawks brass hoped that a Murray-Young tandem would give the team a competitive advantage in the Eastern Conference. So far, the season has not gone quiet as planned. The Hawks currently sit at 13-13 and are in the seventh spot in the East.

Young has struggled with his jump shot all season, especially from beyond the arch. The Hawks ranked 29th in three-point percentage.

There also appears to be some friction between Young and head coach Nate McMillan after the Hawks star mysteriously opted not to show up for last Friday’s game against the Nuggets.

The Hawks currently trail the Milwaukee Bucks by 5 1/2 games for the No. 2 spot but are also just one game ahead of the Heat for No. 10 in the East.

The Nets defeated the Hawks 120-116 on Friday night. Atlanta has lost six of the last eight games.

The Hawks return to State Farm Arena to host the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.