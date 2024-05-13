Hawks get No 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft despite 3% chance to win lottery

The NBA Draft Lottery saw a shocker as the Atlanta Hawks were awarded the No. 1 overall pick despite having just a 3% chance of winning it.

This is the Hawks’ first time getting the No. 1 pick since 1975, when they ended up drafting David Thompson, a five-time All-Star and NBA Hall of Famer. However, the Draft Lottery was not established yet, so it is the first time they won it.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields was all smiles when he heard his team’s name called and was likely in disbelief because his team had a very small chance of getting the selection.

The Detroit Pistons, who owned a league-worst 14-68 record, and Washington Wizards could not believe it as they had the best odds at 14% to get the No. 1 pick.

Instead, Washington was given the No. 2 pick, and the Pistons got the No. 5 pick for the third straight season despite owning the worst record in the league in back-to-back seasons.

Now, Atlanta has the opportunity to choose whoever they deem the best overall prospect.

French small forward Zaccharie Risacher and center Alexandre Sarr are up there, as is UConn standout center Donovan Clingan.

However, there is not a Victor Wembanyama like last year’s Draft that makes having the No. 1 pick easy.

Here is the entire top 10 draft order.

Atlanta HawksWashington WizardsHouston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)San Antonio SpursDetroit PistonsCharlotte HornetsPortland Trail BlazersSan Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)Memphis GrizzliesUtah Jazz

