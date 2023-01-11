Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon ejected from game after slapping massage gun onto court

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected from a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night after he swiped at a massage gun on the bench, sending it onto the court.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of the game. Dedmon had just had a heated conversation with Erik Spoelstra, and as he walked away from the coaches, he saw the massage gun and swatted it. The device landed about 35 feet from where the player was standing. He was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Spoelstra said. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”

The Heat only had nine players available for the game. Dedmon was one of the players used in the first half. He was taken out of the game with 9:25 left in the first half, which prompted the argument.

Dedmon could face more disciplinary issues from the league.

He finished with two points and three rebounds in five minutes of play. In 29 games, he is averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He has not made a start for Miami this season.

The Heat would pick up a one-point win over the Thunder, 112-111. The Heat made 44 free throws, including Jimmy Butler’s 23, setting an NBA record. Butler was 23-of-23 from the line, tying the second-most makes without a miss in NBA history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.