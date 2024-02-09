Heat’s Haywood Highsmith ticketed for careless driving in crash, victim left seriously injured

Third-year Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was cited for what police characterized as “careless and negligent” driving. Shortly after a Heat home game against the Orlando Magic, Highsmith crashed into a man who was assisting the driver of another disable vehicle.

According to police, a Toyota 4Runner was stopped with its lights off around 11:30 p.m. The unidentified man was attempting to push the vehicle out of the way of traffic when Haywood hit him, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

The crash left the man injured. He was transported to South Medical Center in critical condition.

He later underwent a partial leg amputation and suffered other possible fractures, police records showed.

Highsmith was driving home from the Heat’s arena at the time of the accident. He was driving approximately 45 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to crash reports obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Police said Highsmith was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and was uninjured.

Highsmith was not with the Heat for Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. The team said he was out for personal reasons. Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points this season.

The Heat released a statement saying the team was aware of the incident.

“We have been made aware that Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night’s game,” the statement read.

It is unclear when Highsmith will return to the team, which does not play again until facing the Boston Celtics on Sunday. “Our hearts go out to those who were injured,” the team statement added.

Highsmith’s citation is not considered criminal, officials noted.

Further details on the accident were not released.

