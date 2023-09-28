Heat’s Jimmy Butler says Bucks should be probed for tampering after Damian Lillard trade

Damian Lillard was traded Wednesday in a blockbuster deal to the Milwaukee Bucks, and some around the league are skeptical it was done within league rules.

The seven-time All-Star was moved after spending his first 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard has long been mentioned in trade rumors as the Blazers continued to struggle. He finally requested a trade earlier this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was dealt to the Bucks to team up with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lillard had long been rumored to want to join the Miami Heat if he was going to wind up anywhere. Now that that will not be happen, two members of the Heat aren’t pleased with how the trade went down.

In a video he recorded of himself, Jimmy Butler said the NBA needs to “look into the Bucks for tampering.”

“Y’all didn’t hear it from me,” Butler said in the short clip.

His teammate, Tyler Herro, shared the post and replied, “What he said.”

HEAT STAR JIMMY BUTLER TICKED OFF BY $145 GAS BILL AFTER FILLING UP CAR: ‘F—ING HIGHWAY ROBBERY’

Lillard was dealt in a three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns. As part of the trade, Portland gets Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected Milwaukee first-round draft pick and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030, per ESPN.

The Suns get Jusuf Nurki?, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson in the deal.

Milwaukee is coming off a shocking first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs in April when the Heat eliminated the Bucks in five games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That prompted the team to fire Mike Budenholzer and replace him with Adrian Griffin.