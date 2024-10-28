Heat’s statue of Dwyane Wade ridiculed on social media after being unveiled: ‘Horrible execution’

The Miami Heat unveiled their new statue outside Kaseya Center of Hall of Famer and franchise great, Dwyane Wade, on Sunday.

However, while it is a true honor to have a statue outside an arena, the statue has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Wade was on hand for the spectacle outside the arena when the curtain was finally drawn to unveil the statue, and it did not have the best resemblance to No. 3.

The statue was made to immortalize one of Wade’s most iconic moments of his Heat career, where he shouted, “This is my house!” after hitting a game-winning shot in double overtime against the Chicago Bulls in March 2009. Wade famously jumped on the scorer’s table, where he addressed the crowd with his signature line.

However, social media started to run away with criticism of the statue.

“Why can’t we get statues of people…that look like the people they’re supposed to represent. Nobody sees Dwyane Wade here,” one X user posted.

“This is a nice gesture but horrible execution. Dwyane deserves a better statue,” another user posted.

Some even likened this statue to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, another viral moment after his bronze bust at the airport in his hometown of Madeira in Portugal was brutal.

Fox Sports panelist Rachel Nichols caught the moment where Wade took in the statue, saying “this is out of body, y’all,” understanding how this moment and statue will be around for generations of Heat fans to come.

While Wade and his family appeared excited and happy with the statue, some believe the Heat should re-do it to resemble their franchise great better.

Wade spent all but one of his 16 years in the NBA with the Heat, helping them win three NBA Finals. The 13-time All-Star and eight-time All-NBA honoree was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Wade averaged 22.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 948 games as a member of the Heat.

