Heavyweight boxer dies at 27 after spending three weeks in coma due to knockout

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A 27-year-old boxer died on Thursday after spending three weeks in a medically induced coma from his last fight.

Heavyweight Ardi Ndembo was knocked unconscious during his April 5 bout against Nestor Santana in Miami.

He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was placed in a coma, but he died earlier this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We at Viva Promotions mourn the loss of Ardi Ndembo, a talented Congolese boxer who tragically passed away after a knockout in a Team Combat League match on April 5,” the promotion said in a statement, via the New York Post. “He remained in an induced coma until his untimely death. RIP Ardi Ndembo!”

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, Jeff, works with the Team Combat League on the same team that Ndembo represented when he fought.

“Boxing’s a sport where you grow up watching it and loving it, but there’s so much risk involved,” Mayweather told The Sun. “Anyone can lose their life from boxing. When something like this happens, it wakes up the whole entire world.

TWO TEAMS TRIED TO ACQUIRE JUSTIN HERBERT BEFORE DRAFTING QUARTERBACKS: REPORT

“I don’t think boxing’s a bad sport, because you can die in any sport. You drive a race car at 200 mph, if it slides, you’re going to die, too. You can die in any sport, but boxing is a brutal sport.”

The league gave the fighter a 10-bell salute and is matching donations made to a GoFundMe up to $25,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ndembo, who was Congolese, was 8-0 entering the fight earlier this month. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.