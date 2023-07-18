Heckler disrupts Mardy Fish on 18th hole of celebrity golf tournament: ‘That was awful’

Former tennis pro Mardy Fish was leading the American Century Championship on Sunday when a heckler in the crowd shouted during his backswing, causing him to drive the ball into the woods on the 18th hole.

Fish would finish runner-up to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who won the tournament by two strokes.

The unfortunate incident came as Fish was teeing off on the 18th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe. He was three points ahead of Curry at that point.

During his backswing, NBC Sports’ broadcast picked up a fan shouting — something commentators furiously condemned.

“That was awful… that was really, really bad.”

The broadcast caught a glimpse of Curry, who appeared to be shaking his head in disapproval.

Fish would finish for par, giving Curry the opportunity to take the lead and win it all with an 18-foot putt for eagle on the final hole.

But there were no hard feelings between the two as Mardy congratulated Curry on Twitter.

Curry became the fifth active athlete to win and the first since then-Tennessee Titans kicker Al del Greco in 2000. His first-place prize of $125,000 will be donated to charity because Curry is an amateur golfer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.