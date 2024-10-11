Heisman frontrunner Ashton Jeanty credits his faith for ‘ultimate transformation’: ‘My identity is in Christ’

Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty wasn’t always the football player — or man — he is today.

One of the top running backs in the nation and a Heisman Trophy favorite, Jeanty recently sat down with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to discuss the “ultimate transformation” he underwent and how he credits his faith for that change.

“I like to say that I’m a Christian cleverly disguised as an All-American running back,” Jeanty said in a video interview he shared on social media.

“I’ve learned that God has blessed me with amazing talents. I’ve just been able to do a lot of great things with it, but at the same time, not losing yourself in it and understanding that my identity is in Christ.”

Raised as a Christian in Texas, Jeanty recalled struggling with the transition his freshman year, adding he fell into a “deep depression” and lost his relationship with God. He said he decided to “open his heart” to his faith, which gave way to his transformation as a person and as an athlete.

“Once I decided to give my life to Him and change my ways, it’s been an ultimate transformation,” Jeanty said.

“I felt that this community has helped me grow tremendously. It’s very welcoming. It’s not forceful. It’s not aggressive in any type of way. It’s the way God would want it to be, and I could see — even before stepping foot on this campus — that God had His hands on this program. I could see that Christianity was a big thing here and that guys were real big on their faith.”

During his freshman campaign, Jeanty rushed for 821 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 58.6 yards a game. But he had a breakout year the following season, rushing for a career-high of 1,347 yards. He totaled 14 rushing touchdowns and averaged over 110 yards a game.

This season, Jeanty has established himself as the nation’s leading running back and the Heisman favorite. He leads the nation in rushing yards (1,031), rushing yards per game (206.2), rushing touchdowns (16) and yards per carry (10.85)

“You don’t have to be perfect to come to God, but all you have to do is trust in Him and have faith in Him, and He will change your life. I feel that everything that I’m doing now is because of that. Obviously, I’ve been able to do some great things on the field, but beyond that, He’s changed my life. He’s changed my views, my personality. I felt that I wasn’t really a man before. I was just a boy. But now I feel as I’m a man and a man of God.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

