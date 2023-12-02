Heisman Trophy winner predicts ‘salary cap’ in college sports: ‘Something’s gotta give’

Money makes the world, and now college sports, go round.

College athletes have been able to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) for roughly two-and-a-half years now, and lots of side effects to it are showing.

Players are choosing schools based on how much their wallets can grow. The issue has gotten to a point where coaches and former college athletes have met with President Biden and other lawmakers.

Ty Detmer won the Heisman Trophy in 1990, so who knows what he could have racked up while he was at BYU in the late ‘80s and early ’90s. Even he says he could not imagine discussing potential contracts.

However, over 30 years since he took home college sports’ most prized trophy, times have changed a ton, and Detmer does think they have changed for the good.

“I definitely think it’s good for the players to have some revenue sharing with the schools and things,” he told OutKick’s Dan Dakich on Wednesday. “I look back, the school, they used me for a lot of different things, and I didn’t get much from it. Nothing from the school other than the scholarship and the education, which meant a lot at the time.”

However, NIL profits have gone a bit too far, he says, and he has a prediction about how to level them down.

“I definitely think there’s gotta be something, but I also think there’s gonna be a cap at some point,” he said. “Schools are gonna branch off, maybe form their own league, make it like an NFL-type of model, have regions across the country and try to have some type of salary cap to kind of calm the storm a little bit. Something’s gotta give here in the next couple years, I believe.”

Detmer played for the Packers, Eagles, 49ers, Browns, Lions and Falcons from 1992 to 2005. His No. 14 is retired by BYU.