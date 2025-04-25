Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter goes No 2 to Jaguars after blockbuster trade

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The two-way superstar Travis Hunter is the number two pick in the NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Hunter on Thursday night after trading up to the No. 2 overall pick with the Cleveland Browns. Jacksonville gave up the No. 5 overall pick, their second and fourth-round pick this year, and their first-round pick next year, to move up and take Hunter.

Hunter is expected to star on both sides of the ball, as he did in college for the University of Colorado.

Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game in his final season with Colorado amid his quest to turn the program around, alongside Shedeur and Deion Sanders.

But he’s not just a two-way player – he’s a two-way superstar.

As a wide receiver, Hunter had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 total touchdowns. Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver.

Hunter also won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player, becoming the first player ever to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff.

As a corner, Hunter had 31 tackles, 11 pass deflections and four interceptions, anchoring Colorado’s defense.

Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders led Colorado to a 9-3 record, and the team fell just short of making the Big 12 championship game.

Hunter was able to live out his NFL Draft dream with his father, who was granted permission to travel to Green Bay despite being sentenced to a year of home confinement.

Hunter will hop into a defensive secondary in Jacksonville alongside Tyson Campbell and Darnell Savage as a cornerback. On offense, Hunter will also look to contribute as a wide receiver alongside Brian Thomas Jr. for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

However, some have argued that Hunter should prioritize playing cornerback, and leave playing wide receiver as more of an afterthought.

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey previously told Fox News Digital that Hunter is more valuable as a cornerback, and doesn’t expect Hunter to play every down on offense and defense in the pros, which Hunter often did in college.

“Personally… I think right now he provides greater value at the cornerback position, I do not see any scenario where he doesn’t leave the field in the NFL, I don’t think that’s possible. Maybe for a game or once in a while you could play a significant number of snaps in the NFL, but long-term, I don’t think you can hold up,” McCaffrey said.

“It’s different in college when you’re significantly better and more physically gifted than the guys you’re going up against. When you get to the NFL, there isn’t as much of a gap in talent.”

Hunter himself has rejected the idea of only playing one position in the NFL.

The forthcoming rookie said he would “never play football again” if he was told by coaches to only focus on playing either cornerback or wide receiver.

“It’s never playing football again,” Hunter previously told CBS Sports . “Because I’ve been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”