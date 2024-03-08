Henry Winkler reveals he’s still waiting for Patrick Mahomes to take up his dinner offer: ‘He’s never called’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Legendary actor Henry Winkler went viral two years ago for his interaction with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, where the two-time NFL MVP said he’d take Winkler up on his offer to have dinner at his home.

Two years later, Winkler revealed that has never happened.

“I met him once; it was just dynamic, he gave me his jersey,” Winkler told FOX 4 KC.

“I invited him to dinner. A delicious chicken dinner. He’s never called.”

Winkler joked that he “told him we were going to have chicken with a great reduction sauce. It’s still on the dining room table.”

In 2022 sideline interaction at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Winkler and Mahomes were captured talking.

“I’m gonna take you up on that dinner though. Offseason I’m gonna make it happen,” Mahomes was heard telling Winkler.

“There’s always a seat at my table for you,” Winkler told him.

While Winkler joked about it, he noted still being in awe of Mahomes’ demeanor when they met.

“He was so approachable, he was so warm,” Winkler told FOX 4. “He talked to me like we were in a living room somewhere. Not like he was about to go and play this ferocious game of football.”

In the moment, Winkler said he “met one of my heroes” in reference to Mahomes.

“I think that he was so genuine. I think he is exactly the same in life as lives with the intensity on the field. That’s what I think,” Winkler said in the moment.

Winkler also made an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” where he wore the same No. 15 Chiefs jersey Mahomes ha given him.

Winkler has football ties himself, as he famously played Coach Klein in the 1998 film “The Waterboy,” convincing Adam Sandler’s Bobby Boucher to play football for the South Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs.