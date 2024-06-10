Heroic plays highlight Florida baseball’s close win over Clemson in NCAA Super Regional

The NCAA Super Regional game between the Florida Gators and Clemson Tigers had heroic plays when it mattered the most on Sunday afternoon.

It was the Gators that scored two runs in the bottom of the 13th inning to win the game, 11-10, and eliminate the Tigers from the postseason. Florida is back in the men’s College World Series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Robertson played the hero for the Gators. He was 2-for-6 with two RBI. Jac Caglianone, Brody Donay and Ashton Wilson each had home runs for the Gators as well.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

But it wasn’t for lack of trying. The Tigers’ season was put into the glove of center fielder Cam Cannarella.

Clemson was tied 9-9 with the Florida Gators in the bottom of the 10th inning. The Gators had runners on second and first and Wilson at the plate.

OUTGOING COASTAL CAROLINA BASEBALL COACH RIPS NIL SYSTEM: ‘PROFESSIONAL SPORTS WOULD GO IN THE TOILET’

Wilson hit a long fly ball toward dead center field. Cannarella tracked it and made an unbelievable over-the-head catch for the final out to end the inning.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich was ejected from the game in the top of the 13th after Clemson pulled ahead on Alden Mathes solo home run. The broadcast initially thought it was because Mathes spiked his bat in front of his dugout on the home run. Mathes was reportedly warned about the bat spike, which apparently upset the Tigers’ bench.

Bakich fired up the crowd on his way out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida would rally for the win and is now heading to Omaha to compete for a national championship.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.